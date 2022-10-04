CFL names 2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers top performers

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League (CFL) named two of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers top performers on Tuesday.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski have been named top performers for their work in Friday’s 31-13 win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Demski hauled in a team-high five catches for 94 years, highlighted by a pair of touchdowns.

He has now registered 52 catches for 613 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games played this year.

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player completed 14 of 25 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions.

He currently leads the league in passing yards with 3,874 and passing touchdowns with 32.

Additionally, the Bombers announced the acquisition of defensive back Alden Darby, Jr. in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II.

This is the second time the Blue Bombers have traded for Darby, Jr. in as many years, acquiring him during training camp last year in a deal with the Argonauts for offensive lineman Terry Poole.

Darby, Jr. dressed for 11 games for the Blue Bombers including the Western Final and Grey Cup last year, all starts, and finished with 34 tackles.

