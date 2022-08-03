Winnipeg Blue Bombers Collaros and Schoen named CFL Top Performers in July

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers completed a perfect July while extending their record to 8-0 with a 35-28 win in Calgary last Saturday night in what was easily the marquee game of the CFL season to date.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros and teammate Dalton Schoen turned in standout performances in that victory and have been recognized for their efforts by being named CFL Top Performers of the month for July, along with Ottawa RedBlacks receiver Jaelon Acklin.

Collaros, who was named a Top Performer in weeks 5 and 8, connected on 79 of 114 passes for a 69.3 per cent completion rate in the Bombers’ four wins during that timeframe. The veteran pivot threw for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns while being intercepted only twice.

Story continues below advertisement

The reigning Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP leads the CFL in passing yardage (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and is third in completion percentage (70.2 per cent).

Schoen has established himself as an early front-runner in the conversation for rookie of the year by hauling in 49 passes for 583 yards and a league-leading six touchdown receptions.

The former Kansas State standout had 19 catches for 367 yards and five majors during weeks 5 through 8, which comprise the timeframe for the July monthly awards. A couple of other notable stats for the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of Overland Park, Kansas, include 108 yards after the catch and 11 receptions on second-down conversions.

Acklin had 21 catches for 443 yards and a pair of touchdowns to boost his CFL-leading total in receiving yards to 687.

The Bombers will look to reach the midway point of their schedule at 9-0 when they open a home-and-home series versus the Montreal Alouettes at Molson Stadium Thursday night in the kickoff to Week 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The 680 CJOB broadcast with Derek Taylor and Doug Brown begins at 4:30 p.m. CT with the Olympic Builders Pregame Show, followed by play-by-play just after 6:30 p.m. CT.

"As long as we play our football, we know we have a good chance of winning that game." » https://t.co/vLxItHcwBq#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/OJAY1BL4Vh — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 3, 2022