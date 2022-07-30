Collaros chucks four TD’s as Winnipeg beats Calgary to remain undefeated

Send this page to someone via email

Another week, another win for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-0).

Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen hauled in two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros, as the Bombers picked up a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.

Collaros threw for 270 yards and four total TD’s without tossing an interception.

Calgary’s Bo-Levi Mitchell completed 20 passes for a total of 204 yards.

Stampeders’ running back Ka’Deem Carey scored a pair of touchdowns himself while romping for 92 yards on 14 carries.

The Stampeders began the game by chewing up nearly five minutes of clock with an impressive nine-play drive.

The home team’s opening drive ended with a 25-yard boot for three points off the foot of Rene Peredes.

Paredes hammered another field goal through the uprights following a three-and-out for Winnipeg on their first offensive drive of the night. The 38-yarder gave Calgary an early 6-0 lead.

The Bombers finally got things going on offence near the end of the first, stringing together a ten-play drive which saw them take the lead less than a minute before the opening quarter came to a close.

Nic Demski hauled in a four yard strike from Collaros at the far side of the end zone just across the goal line for the game’s first major score.

Demski’s first touchdown of the season gave the Bombers a slim 7-6 lead after 15 minutes of play.

The Stamps answered right back in the form another field goal.

Parades knocked a career long 53-yard field goal through the uprights to go a perfect 3-for-3 just 18 minutes into the game.

On the ensuing Blue Bomber drive, Demski struck again. This time by catching an absolute missile from Collaros over the middle and romping into end zone with a 16-yard touchdown grab. 14-9 visitors.

Parades and the Stamps responded with yet another three-pointer, this time from 38-yards out to pull Calgary within two points.

Collaros marched the Bombers into the red zone with less than a minute left in the first half, but couldn’t score six points this time.

Marc Liegghio made his first field goal of the game from just 12 yards away. That gave Winnipeg a 17-12 lead at the half.

Collaros had 102 first half passing yards compared to Mitchell’s 90.

Mitchell came out slinging in the second half, connecting with Reggie Begelton at Winnipeg’s 34-yard-line for a 23-yard grab.

A couple plays later, running back Ka’Deem Carey punched it in from two yards out. The go-ahead score was Carey’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season. 18-17 Calgary following an unsuccessful two point conversion.

Collaros and company immediately went to work upon getting the ball back, quickly marching into Calgary territory.

Winnipeg’s quarterback connected with rookie Dalton Schoen, who hauled in his fifth CFL touchdown on a 26-yard corner route near the back of the end zone.

Schoen’s touchdown grab tied him for the league lead in touchdown catches. 24-18 Bombers.

Mitchell found Begelton for a 26-yard strike early on the ensuing drive to set up another Stampeder touchdown.

Carey took a hand-off up the middle from six yards out for his second touchdown of the game, joining Nic Demski in that club.

The third quarter ended with Calgary up 25-24.

The final 15 minutes began with Liegghio drilling a 60-yard punt across the goal line to tie things up at 25 on the game’s first single point.

The kicker at the other end responded swiftly, with Paredes making a 33-yarder for his fifth successful boot of the evening. 28-25 Stampeders.

With just over four minutes left, Collaros tossed a 25-yard bomb to the back of the end zone for Schoen. The rookie hauled in his second touchdown of the game to give his team a 32-28 lead in the final minutes.

Liegghio drilled a 40-yarder to put the icing on the cake late in the fourth quarter.

The Bombers improved to 8-0 with a 35-28 victory.

Calgary falls to 2-4 on the season.

Winnipeg completes a three game road trip in Montreal next Thursday.

