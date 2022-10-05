Blue Bombers’ Collaros, Demski named CFL’s top performers for September

Send this page to someone via email

Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and linebacker Jameer Thurman of the Calgary Stampeders were named the CFL’s top performers for September on Wednesday.

Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73 of 108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TDs in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32).

the kids have been on fire 🔥@ZCollaros7 & @Demski9 have been named Top Performers of the Month for September. 📝 » https://t.co/7PfIZnj3y6#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/cW7YYc8zKf — x-Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) October 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards from scrimmage in the four games. He had 21 catches for 280 yards and six TDs while rushing for 66 yards on 10 carries and has 52 receptions for 613 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Thurman registered a team-high 31 tackles – three for a loss – and an interception in Calgary’s five contests. He has 61 tackles (four for a loss), one special-teams tackle, a forced fumble and a career-high three interceptions this season.

3:24 RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Sept. 30 RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Interview – Sept. 30