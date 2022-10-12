Mild October weather coming to an end, snow possible for parts of southern Ontario soon

Send this page to someone via email

The “beautiful and mild October” weather that southern Ontario has seen so far this month is coming to an end and many areas could even see snowfall soon, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Currently much of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, warning of strong wind gusts ahead of a cold front that will pass through later on.

While the weather agency has said many areas could expect gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, Farnell said it will likely be closer to 60 km/h.

“(I) still don’t think those 70-90km/h winds will happen, but it will be breezy later today and the cold front moves through very early Thursday with heavy rain and even the potential for a thunderstorm,” Farnell said Wednesday morning.

“The combination of gusty winds and locally heavy rain will bring down a large amount of fall leaves. This could lead to local drainage problems.”

Farnell said winds will shift to the west on Thursday, bringing in cooler temperatures and the beginning of a “chilly pattern” around the Great Lakes.

“Temperatures will slowly cool over the coming days so that by early next week highs will only be on the single digits and there’s also the likelihood of snow for many parts of southern Ontario, especially in the typical lake belts where several centimetres could fall,” he said.