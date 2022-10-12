Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Mild October weather coming to an end, snow possible for parts of southern Ontario soon

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:02 pm
A woman walks her dog through the heavy snow fall in Mississippi Mills, Ont., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A woman walks her dog through the heavy snow fall in Mississippi Mills, Ont., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The “beautiful and mild October” weather that southern Ontario has seen so far this month is coming to an end and many areas could even see snowfall soon, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Currently much of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, warning of strong wind gusts ahead of a cold front that will pass through later on.

While the weather agency has said many areas could expect gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, Farnell said it will likely be closer to 60 km/h.

Read more: Ontario fall forecast: October will be warm, but wintry weather will ‘come in strong’ later on

“(I) still don’t think those 70-90km/h winds will happen, but it will be breezy later today and the cold front moves through very early Thursday with heavy rain and even the potential for a thunderstorm,” Farnell said Wednesday morning.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The combination of gusty winds and locally heavy rain will bring down a large amount of fall leaves. This could lead to local drainage problems.”

Farnell said winds will shift to the west on Thursday, bringing in cooler temperatures and the beginning of a “chilly pattern” around the Great Lakes.

“Temperatures will slowly cool over the coming days so that by early next week highs will only be on the single digits and there’s also the likelihood of snow for many parts of southern Ontario, especially in the typical lake belts where several centimetres could fall,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for October 12, 2022'
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for October 12, 2022
OntarioTorontoSnowWeatherToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioSouthern Ontario weatherSouthern Ontario Snow
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers