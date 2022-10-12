Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP arrest Toronto pair after theft of vehicle, trailer with watercraft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 9:58 am
Two Toronto residents were arrested after Peterbrough County OPP determined a vehicle and trailer with watercraft were all reported stolen. View image in full screen
Two Toronto residents were arrested after Peterbrough County OPP determined a vehicle and trailer with watercraft were all reported stolen. Global News

Two Toronto residents face drug and multiple theft charges following an incident in Peterborough County on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 a.m., officers saw a parked vehicle with a trailer containing three personal watercraft parked on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township, north of Peterborough.

Read more: ATVs, trailer stolen following break-in at Colborne Street business in Lindsay

Police say officers conducted a well-being check on the vehicle’s sleeping occupants and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Toronto area. The trailer and watercraft were recently reported stolen from the Bancroft area.

Trending Now

A search of the vehicle led officers to seize a quantity of methamphetamine, along with break-in instruments and cellphones.

Shawna Newton, 38, and Michael Sousa, 33, both of Toronto, were each charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Sousa was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

Newtown was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 16. Sousa was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Peterborough on Wednesday.

TheftMethPeterborough County OPPVehicle TheftStolen PropertyNorth Kawartha TownshipHwy 28Stolen boatsToronto theft suspects
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers