Peterborough County OPP arrest Toronto pair after theft of vehicle, trailer with watercraft

Two Toronto residents face drug and multiple theft charges following an incident in Peterborough County on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 a.m., officers saw a parked vehicle with a trailer containing three personal watercraft parked on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township, north of Peterborough.

Police say officers conducted a well-being check on the vehicle’s sleeping occupants and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Toronto area. The trailer and watercraft were recently reported stolen from the Bancroft area.

A search of the vehicle led officers to seize a quantity of methamphetamine, along with break-in instruments and cellphones.

Shawna Newton, 38, and Michael Sousa, 33, both of Toronto, were each charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Sousa was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

Newtown was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 16. Sousa was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Peterborough on Wednesday.