Crime

Police officer killed in shooting incident near Barrie, Ont., sources say

By Tracy Tong Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:27 am
Click to play video: 'A final goodbye for a slain Toronto police officer.' A final goodbye for a slain Toronto police officer.
RELATED: As Catherine McDonald reports, Const. Andrew Hong was remembered as a dedicated officer, teacher, husband and father killed in a senseless tragedy – Sep 21, 2022

A police officer has been killed and another has been wounded after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., sources tell Global News.

According to the sources, police attended a call on Tuesday evening at a residence when shots were fired. At least two officers were struck by bullets.

South Simcoe Police issued a statement shortly before 11 p.m., confirming the province’s police watchdog was investigating.

“The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following a serious incident in Innisfil,” the statement said. “As a result, the South Simcoe Police Service is unable to comment.”

Read more: Toronto police mourn officer killed during break in ‘unprovoked’ Mississauga shooting

A large police presence was seen on Somers Boulevard, near 25th Side Road and Happy Vale Drive.

Former South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher tweeted that there was an “ongoing incident in @SouthSimcoePS tonight,” and asked for the public to “please pray for all those involved.”

This is a developing story.

