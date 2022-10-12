Police officer killed in shooting incident near Barrie, Ont., sources say

A police officer has been killed and another has been wounded after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., sources tell Global News.
According to the sources, police attended a call on Tuesday evening at a residence when shots were fired. At least two officers were struck by bullets.
South Simcoe Police issued a statement shortly before 11 p.m., confirming the province’s police watchdog was investigating.
“The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following a serious incident in Innisfil,” the statement said. “As a result, the South Simcoe Police Service is unable to comment.”
A large police presence was seen on Somers Boulevard, near 25th Side Road and Happy Vale Drive.
Former South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher tweeted that there was an “ongoing incident in @SouthSimcoePS tonight,” and asked for the public to “please pray for all those involved.”
This is a developing story.
