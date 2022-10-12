4 Ontario police officers have been killed within 1 month

Send this page to someone via email

Four Ontario police officers have been killed within one month.

The latest killings of two South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil, Ont., follow the deaths of Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga on Sept. 12 and York Regional Police Const. Travis Gillespie in Markham on Sept. 14.

In the latest incident in Innisfil, South Simcoe Police said officers had responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the two responding officers were shot inside the home.

Both were rushed to a local hospital and one of them died a short time later. The second officer was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said the second officer had also died.

The officers have not yet been identified.

The suspect, meanwhile, died after an exchange of gunfire between the man and officers, the Special Investigations Unit said.

The officers’ deaths come as the police community continues to mourn the passing of Hong and Gillespie.

On Sept. 12, during a shooting rampage in the Toronto area, Hong was “ambushed” by 40-year-old Sean Petrie while on a lunch break at a Mississauga Tim Hortons.

The 22-year veteran of the force was shot and died at the scene in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road area.

View image in full screen Const. Andrew Hong poses in this undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Hong Family

Police previously said Petrie waited outside the Tim Hortons for more than two hours, likely looking to target a uniformed officer.

Another victim was shot at that scene as Petrie carjacked a vehicle, police said.

Petrie then went to MK Auto Repairs on Bronte Street near Main Street in Milton — where he previously worked — and shot three others, killing two of them.

Petrie was later shot and killed by officers at a cemetery in Hamilton.

Two days after that incident, Gillespie was killed in a head-on crash in Markham while he was on his way to work.

The fatal crash took place in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Warden Avenue at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 14.

View image in full screen York Regional Police Const. Travis Gillespie, aged 38, was killed in a crash on Sept. 14. Handout / York Regional Police

Gillespie was driving a white Honda when he was involved in a collision with a Porsche Cayenne, police previously said.

Gillespie was sworn in as a constable on April 29, 2020. Before joining York Regional Police, he worked as a constable for Metrolinx/GO Transit and volunteered with the Community Living and Primal MMA Academy, police said.

Markham resident Haoju Zhou, 23, faces impaired-related charges in relation to that crash.

The chiefs of both the Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police Service have issued condolences following the latest incident.

View image in full screen A procession is held as the body of a fallen South Simcoe Police officer is taken from a hospital in downtown Toronto to the Office of the Chief Coroner. Twitter / @SouthSimcoePS

On behalf of all @YRP members, I extend my heartfelt condolences for the loss of both fallen @SouthSimcoePS officers. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues. We stand with you and offer our support during this incredibly difficult time. #HeroesInLife https://t.co/2am6dfHbQ8 — Chief Jim MacSween (@chiefmacsween) October 12, 2022

On behalf of all members of the @TorontoPolice, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families of these two fallen officers and to the members of the @SouthSimcoePS for this devastating loss. We stand with you in your grief. https://t.co/pAh1qfZwXY — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) October 12, 2022

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues