Politics

Vancouver firefighters’ union joins police union, endorses slate of election candidates

By Emad Agahi & Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:23 pm
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services View image in full screen
The union representing Vancouver firefighters has endorsed candidates from five political parties in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022. Credit: Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services

A second union for first responders in Vancouver has made the unusual move of endorsing a slate of political candidates in the upcoming municipal election.

Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 18 backed city council hopefuls from five political parties on Tuesday, including incumbent Kennedy Stewart for the top job as mayor.

The union endorsed incumbents Sarah Kirby-Yung, Michael Wiebe, Adriane Carr, Lisa Dominato, Jean Swanson, Christine Boyle, Pete Fry, and Rebecca Bligh for council, along with newcomers Iona Bonamis and Devyani Singh.

IAFF Local 18 was not available for an interview Tuesday, but on Twitter, said the list was the result of “much deliberation.”

Read more: Vancouver firefighters union adds to calls for more government support in wake of machete attack

The move comes about a week after the Vancouver Police Union (VPU) made the unprecedented decision to vouch for an ABC Party major at city hall.

Trending Stories

The party’s mayoral candidate is Ken Sim, with Sarah Kirby-Yung, Rebecca Bligh, Lisa Dominato, Mike Klassen, Peter Meiszner, Brian Montague, and Lenny Zhou on the ballot as councillors.

“I think what resonated with the board as well as our members — (Sim) is the one that actually did make an announcement about hiring more officers,” explained Ralph Kaisers of the VPU.

“That’s part of the answer and part of the solution that we see to an issue that we have.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police Union gets political' Vancouver Police Union gets political
Vancouver Police Union gets political

According to Mario Canseco, pollster and president of Research Co., endorsements “have a way of really not moving the voters much” if they aren’t consistent with their personal feelings and political leanings.

“It’s more about trying to figure out whether people are of the same attitude and same political persuasion as the voter himself or herself,” he explained.

“(Union endorsements are) part of the way campaigns are being run now.”

Voters across the province will cast their ballots in municipal elections on Oct. 15.

