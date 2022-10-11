Okanagan indie film makes its debut with local talent

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Vernon, B.C., has its own role in the film Young Ronin which is written, directed and produced by a Vernon local who also happens to star in the film.

Mitchell Vandlerberg is now ready to reveal his film to the world.

“This movie is a coming-of-age martial arts film,” said Vanlerberg.

“It’s about these two young teenage orphanage martial artists that go undercover into a high school to kidnap a rich teenage celebrity, and they do that for money for their sick friend’s operation and conflict begins to arrive when one of them begins to fall for the girl they try to kidnap.”

This is Vanlerberg’s second feature film and it doesn’t skip on the action.

“It costs millions upon millions of dollars to make an action film in Hollywood and then doing it on a small micro-budget is difficult but, with all the community support [we could make a good film],” said Vanlerberg.

For five months the stars of the film worked on choreography at Kees Tae Kwon Do in Vernon.

Because the film is rooted in the community, it’s not hard to spot familiar faces and locations.

“Downtown Vernon plays a big part. We’re all over downtown Vernon,” said Peter Kaz, a producer of Young Ronin and an actor.

“There’s places like Marten Brewing Co. as well the Towne Theatre itself, the bowling alley, Kalamalka Lake is definitely in there, [and] lots of street shots, [and] a few alleys because there is a seedy underworld that takes place in this film.”

Now, the film is ready to be viewed by the public. Young Ronin makes its debut at the Vernon Towne Theatre Oct. 14 and tickets are still available online.

