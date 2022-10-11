Edmonton Oilers roster in flux with season opener looming

The Edmonton Oilers may have to start the season shorthanded Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

General manager Ken Holland, speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, said defenceman Philip Broberg was heading to Bakersfield in the AHL, while forward Devin Shore would be recalled. However, forwards Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto are both dealing with injuries. They practiced Tuesday but haven’t been cleared to play.

“If Yamamoto and Foegele both can’t play then we’re going to be going with eleven forwards and six defenceman. We’re going to have play game one one man under the limit. We’re hoping at least one can play,” said Holland.

The Oilers open the season with six straight home games. Holland is hoping the Oilers take advantage of that and are firmly in a playoff spot by the time the season is 20-games-old.

“We play nine of our first twelve at home,” said Holland. “You want to bank points away. Players can relax. If we didn’t get out to a 16-5 start last year, that 2-11-2 run would have derailed us.”

The Oilers are expected to once again be one of the highest scoring teams in the league. Last season, they averaged 3.48 goals-per-game — seventh highest in the NHL. Defensively though, they were 18th, allowing 3.06 goals-against-per-game.

“It’s always what it’s been about is keeping the puck out of the net. There’s lots made of that. We don’t hide from that,” said captain Connor McDavid. “We’re an offensive group. That’s just the way it is. We have to come together to keep the puck out of our net.”

The Oilers opening day roster will included 2020 first round pick Dylan Holloway. It will be his first NHL regular season game.