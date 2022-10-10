Edmonton Oilers make roster moves with regular season 2 days away

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers made three moves on Monday in advance of the NHL’s roster deadline for the start of the season.

Forwards Devin Shore and James Hamblin were sent to Bakersfield in the AHL. Defenceman Jason Demers was released from his professional tryout.

That leaves the Oilers with 21 players on the active roster. There are 12 forwards (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, Derek Ryan, Brad Malone and Dylan Holloway).

The seven defencemen are Darnell Nurse, Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard, Tyson Barrie, Ryan Murray, and Philip Broberg. The goalies are Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner.

“Expectations within our group are always going to be high. We always expect the most from us. I think we have a good, experienced group in here who has been through a lot together already,” said Nugent-Hopkins.

The Oilers will open the season Wednesday at Rogers Place against the Vancouver Canucks (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).