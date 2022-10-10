SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers make roster moves with regular season 2 days away

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 10, 2022 4:56 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers made three moves on Monday in advance of the NHL’s roster deadline for the start of the season.

Forwards Devin Shore and James Hamblin were sent to Bakersfield in the AHL. Defenceman Jason Demers was released from his professional tryout.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers acquire Klim Kostin, trade Dmitri Samorukov

That leaves the Oilers with 21 players on the active roster. There are 12 forwards (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, Derek Ryan, Brad Malone and Dylan Holloway).

The seven defencemen are Darnell Nurse, Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard, Tyson Barrie, Ryan Murray, and Philip Broberg. The goalies are Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers analyst Rob Brown predicts NHL record from Connor McDavid

“Expectations within our group are always going to be high. We always expect the most from us. I think we have a good, experienced group in here who has been through a lot together already,” said Nugent-Hopkins.

The Oilers will open the season Wednesday at Rogers Place against the Vancouver Canucks (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

