Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men arrested during proactive traffic stop, suspected drugs seized say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 7:00 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say they seized suspected rugs, cash, cellphones, bear spray and additional drug-trafficking paraphernalia. The two men were later released from custody. Global News / File

A proactive traffic stop early Monday, say police in Vernon, led to the arrest of two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the traffic stop happened around 3 a.m., along the 3400 block of 32nd Street.

Read more: Vernon RCMP locate suspect vehicle linked to North Okanagan shooting

“During the stop, the officer noticed several items consistent with drug trafficking inside the vehicle,” said police.

“Both men were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and after further investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cellphones, bear spray and additional drug-trafficking paraphernalia.”

RCMP added that the man who was driving the vehicle was also prohibited from driving.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. anti-gang agency details items seized during Thompson-Okanagan blitz' B.C. anti-gang agency details items seized during Thompson-Okanagan blitz
B.C. anti-gang agency details items seized during Thompson-Okanagan blitz – Sep 21, 2022

Police noted that the 26-year-old driver and 33-year-old passenger, both from Vernon, were released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date.

Trending Stories

“This is a great example of the proactive efforts our officers are taking to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan reaction to drug decriminalization mixed' Okanagan reaction to drug decriminalization mixed
Okanagan reaction to drug decriminalization mixed – May 31, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagOkanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagDrug Trafficking tagvernon rcmp tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagdrugs seized tag32nd Street tagdrug trafficking paraphernalia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers