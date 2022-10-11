Two men arrested during proactive traffic stop, suspected drugs seized say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A proactive traffic stop early Monday, say police in Vernon, led to the arrest of two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the traffic stop happened around 3 a.m., along the 3400 block of 32nd Street.

“During the stop, the officer noticed several items consistent with drug trafficking inside the vehicle,” said police.

“Both men were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and after further investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cellphones, bear spray and additional drug-trafficking paraphernalia.”

RCMP added that the man who was driving the vehicle was also prohibited from driving.

Police noted that the 26-year-old driver and 33-year-old passenger, both from Vernon, were released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date.

“This is a great example of the proactive efforts our officers are taking to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

