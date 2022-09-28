Menu

Crime

Vernon RCMP locate suspect vehicle linked to North Okanagan shooting

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 6:13 pm
RCMP say a suspect vehicle connected to a Vernon shooting has been located. Police said the vehicle was found in the same neighbourhood where the shooting took place. View image in full screen
RCMP say a suspect vehicle connected to a Vernon shooting has been located. Police said the vehicle was found in the same neighbourhood where the shooting took place. Courtesy RCMP

Two days after an early morning shooting brought police to a residential area just outside Vernon, B.C., RCMP say they have located and recovered a suspect vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m., Monday.

Read more: No injuries after shots fired at home in North Okanagan neighbourhood

Police said several rounds were discharged into a home and vehicles on a residential property on Cunningham Road.

No one was hurt in the shooting, even though five people were inside the house when the gunshots were fired.

Hours after the incident, police released a photo from surveillance footage of a vehicle that they say was “fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.”

Click to play video: 'Shots fired at North Okanagan home overnight' Shots fired at North Okanagan home overnight
Shots fired at North Okanagan home overnight

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced that the vehicle was located in the BX area of Vernon, the same neighbourhood where the shooting took place.

The vehicle wasn’t burned and was unoccupied when it was found, police said.

While searching for the car, police described it as an older model, red, two-door hatchback and said it was last seen heading east on Silverstar Road.

A doorbell camera from a residence near the shooting captured the sound of multiple shots plus the vehicle driving away.

Click to play video: 'Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam' Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam
Vernon shooting caught on doorbell cam
