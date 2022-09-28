Vernon RCMP locate suspect vehicle linked to North Okanagan shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after an early morning shooting brought police to a residential area just outside Vernon, B.C., RCMP say they have located and recovered a suspect vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m., Monday.

Police said several rounds were discharged into a home and vehicles on a residential property on Cunningham Road.

No one was hurt in the shooting, even though five people were inside the house when the gunshots were fired.

Hours after the incident, police released a photo from surveillance footage of a vehicle that they say was “fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.”

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced that the vehicle was located in the BX area of Vernon, the same neighbourhood where the shooting took place.

The vehicle wasn’t burned and was unoccupied when it was found, police said.

While searching for the car, police described it as an older model, red, two-door hatchback and said it was last seen heading east on Silverstar Road.

A doorbell camera from a residence near the shooting captured the sound of multiple shots plus the vehicle driving away.

