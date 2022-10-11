Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

TTC suspends streetcar, bus service to College, Carlton streets in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 6:28 pm
The intersection of King St. and Church St. is pictured during the early evening rush hour in Toronto, Oct. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The intersection of King St. and Church St. is pictured during the early evening rush hour in Toronto, Oct. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Streetcars and buses in Toronto will not stop on Carlton and College streets in downtown Toronto until next year as a result of construction delays.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced on Tuesday its 506 streetcar would not serve Carlton or College between Ossington Avenue and Parliament Street for the rest of 2022.

The change will begin from Thursday.

Streetcar service will be diverted to Dundas Street, while a 506C replacement bus will run “along the nearest parallel corridors.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after garbage truck flips in collision with TTC streetcar

The changes mean neither buses nor streetcars will serve College Subway Station at the Yonge and College streets intersection.

“We know the diversions along the 506 route have been inconvenient and confusing for our customers,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this new approach, we hope that we can provide consistency, and better service for customers who use the route regularly. We will continue to monitor customer feedback and adjust service if required to provide the best experience possible.”

The construction projects include streetcar track replacement, bike lane construction and hydro utility repairs.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TTC tagToronto Transit Commission tagToronto construction tagCollege Street tagCarlton Street tagOssington Avenue tagParliament Street tagToronto streetcar tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers