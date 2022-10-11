TTC suspends streetcar, bus service to College, Carlton streets in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Streetcars and buses in Toronto will not stop on Carlton and College streets in downtown Toronto until next year as a result of construction delays.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced on Tuesday its 506 streetcar would not serve Carlton or College between Ossington Avenue and Parliament Street for the rest of 2022.

The change will begin from Thursday.

Streetcar service will be diverted to Dundas Street, while a 506C replacement bus will run “along the nearest parallel corridors.”

The changes mean neither buses nor streetcars will serve College Subway Station at the Yonge and College streets intersection.

“We know the diversions along the 506 route have been inconvenient and confusing for our customers,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

“With this new approach, we hope that we can provide consistency, and better service for customers who use the route regularly. We will continue to monitor customer feedback and adjust service if required to provide the best experience possible.”

The construction projects include streetcar track replacement, bike lane construction and hydro utility repairs.