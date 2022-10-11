Halifax mayor wants world juniors to go ahead in wake of Hockey Canada resignations

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says he wants to see the 2023 world juniors, hosted jointly in his city as well as in Moncton, N.B., to go ahead in wake of the sweeping resignations at Hockey Canada.

On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced the resignation of its CEO Scott Smith and its entire board of directors after months of pressure following controversy regarding the organization’s handling of alleged sexual assaults.

Last week, Savage and Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold released a statement saying they were “deeply concerned about Hockey Canada’s lack of judgement and professionalism” in the wake of the scandal, and that they were looking forward to “meaningful changes within Hockey Canada prior to the World Junior Championship taking place in our cities.”

“We haven’t pulled out (of hosting the tournament),” Savage said in an interview on Tuesday. “We don’t intend to pull out. We wanted to see meaningful change. We’ve seen meaningful change.”

Savage said he wanted to see how the organization would change going forward, “but for now, that change has been made.”

“And I think I think that’s good news for Hockey Canada, for hockey players,” he added. “And I think it’s good news for Halifax and Moncton to host the world juniors this winter.”

Arnold was unavailable for comment, but a spokesperson for the City of Moncton told Global News on Tuesday that there would be discussions between the mayors and the premiers of both their provinces over the coming days.

Both Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs previously said they would consider cutting ties with the tournament if Hockey Canada didn’t take stronger action.

On Tuesday afternoon, they released a joint statement saying: “The leadership change at Hockey Canada is an important step toward accountability and meaningful change. There are still investigations underway, and clearly there is more to be done, but we are pleased to see these changes and hope it signals they will address the ongoing issues within the organization.”

Hockey New Brunswick said in a statement that the resignations represented “a positive move towards addressing the challenges the organization faces.”

Hockey Nova Scotia released a statement saying it “supports the changes announced today by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors. We believe this is an important first step toward meaningful change.”

It also said it would be making time for discussions on this topic during its upcoming Hockey Nova Scotia Fall Road Show meetings planned across the province.

A new board of directors for Hockey Canada will be elected on Dec. 17, just nine days before the world juniors are set to start on Dec. 26.