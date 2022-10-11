149 charges laid against 30 people in joint Walpole Island drug probe, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-month, multi-jurisdictional investigation into illegal drugs on Walpole Island First Nation has resulted in nearly 150 charges against more than two dozen people and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and other property, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

Lambton OPP, Chatham-Kent police, and Walpole Island police led the joint investigation, dubbed “Project McNulty,” which began last year and culminated in a series of search warrants being executed on Sept. 29 on the First Nation, in Chatham-Kent and in Wallaceburg, police said.

The investigation began in the wake of a state of emergency declared in July 2021 by Walpole Island Acting Chief Burton Kewayosh in response to an increased number of drug-related overdoses and deaths on the First Nation.

“We have seen the evidence of harmful drug addictions and the deterioration of mental health across our community, and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend,” Kewayosh said in a statement at the time.

“This has been compounded with traumas triggered by the uncovering of mass graves at residential schools. We cannot begin to address this problem without acknowledging that this is a spiritual impasse that is at the core of our community at this time. Healing must take place across our community.”

During a news conference on Tuesday, police officials highlighted the impact that the project had seen with respect to overdoses and overdose deaths on the First Nation.

“We hear much today about the successful enforcement actions, quantities of drugs, weapons, dollar amounts and charges,” Insp. Chris Avery, detachment commander of Lambton OPP, told reporters.

“However, when I review the statistics, the most important things I see pertain to a 50 per cent reduction in drug overdose deaths and a 57 per cent reduction in ambulance assistance calls,” he continued.

“The measures taken by the Walpole Island Band Council, in conjunction with our enforcement actions, have combined to produce a significant impact on the community opioid issue on Walpole Island. Our combined actions have also impacted Lambton County and Chatham-Kent communities.”

Overdose and overdose death figures from before Project McNulty began were not immediately available.

A total of 30 people have been charged with 149 offences in connection with the joint investigation, according to investigators.

In addition, police allege they seized 13 unspecified weapons, along with more than $141,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetmine, more than $190,000 in “offence related property” and stolen property, and more than $11,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, police identified charges against 18 of the accused in the investigation who range in age from 32 to 60 and who were arrested between Sept. 1, 2021 and Sept. 29, 2022. They include 10 Walpole Island residents, three Wallaceburg residents, two Chatham-Kent residents, and three people of unknown addresses.

At least seven of the accused identified Tuesday have been named in previous, separate charging announcements related to Project McNulty, dating between December 2021 and July 2022.

Five additional accused were also named in those previous announcements, including one Sarnia resident, two Wallaceburg residents, one Walpole Island First Nation resident, and one Windsor resident, who ranged in age from 30 to 42.

Details about the remaining seven people whom police say have been charged in connection with Project McNulty were not immediately available.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Shawn Johnson, acting superintendent of OPP West Region, attributed the strong partnership between Walpole Island officials and residents and provincial police in “bringing to justice thoe individuals who produce and distribute potentially deadly drugs,” including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“Efforts to combat dangerous illicit drug trade on Walpole Island, Lambton County and in Chatham-Kent are not over, and we know there is much work ahead of all of us,” he said.

“However, it is important that we acknowledge that by working together, this investigation struck a real blow to those individuals who distribute highly addictive and dangerous drugs to the vulnerable members in our community.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.