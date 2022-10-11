Minivan, motorhome crash near Exeter leaves 2 Londoners dead: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron OPP have identified two London, Ont. residents as the victims of a fatal crash involving a minivan and a motorhome Monday afternoon east of Exeter.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Thames Road and Hern Line, also known as Huron County roads 83 and 11, respectively.

According to investigators, the motorhome involved in the crash had been travelling east on Thames Road when it collided with the northbound minivan.

The intersection is governed by stop signs on Hern Line, which runs north and south through Thames Road.

The driver and passenger of the minivan were both killed in the collision, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

They have been identified as Chin Loo, 66, and Lay Tan, 58, both of London.

Few other details have been released.