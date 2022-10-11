Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charge laid following fatal motorcycle crash that killed St. Thomas, Ont. firefighter

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 11:34 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

OPP have arrested and charged a St. Thomas, Ont., man in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision in Elgin County near the end of July.

Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, of St. Thomas, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont. firefighter identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Central Elgin

On July 28, at 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a collision at the intersection of Elm Street and Coulter Avenue in St. Thomas.

A motorcyclist involved, Nicholas Cheeseman, 34, of Port Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories
Nicholas Cheeseman, a firefighter with the St. Thomas Fire Department, was identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash just outside the city on July 28, 2022.
Nicholas Cheeseman, a firefighter with the St. Thomas Fire Department, was identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash just outside the city on July 28, 2022. GoFundMe

Cheeseman was a firefighter with the St. Thomas Fire Department and a GoFundMe was launched in support of his wife and then-five-month-old son.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagfirefighter tagcharge tagSt. Thomas Ontario tagElm Street tagSt. Thomas fire department tagCoulter Avenue tagcarless driving causing death tagNicholas Cheeseman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers