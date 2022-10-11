Charge laid following fatal motorcycle crash that killed St. Thomas, Ont. firefighter

OPP have arrested and charged a St. Thomas, Ont., man in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision in Elgin County near the end of July.
Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, of St. Thomas, has been charged with careless driving causing death.
On July 28, at 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a collision at the intersection of Elm Street and Coulter Avenue in St. Thomas.
A motorcyclist involved, Nicholas Cheeseman, 34, of Port Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cheeseman was a firefighter with the St. Thomas Fire Department and a GoFundMe was launched in support of his wife and then-five-month-old son.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
