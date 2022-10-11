Whitecap Dakota Nation votes to become first self-governing Indigenous nation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation (WDFN) voted in favour of becoming the first self-governing Indigenous nation in Saskatchewan.

In a release, Chief Darcy Bear, along with councillors Dwayne Eagle and Frank Royal, announced the successful conclusion of their community approval vote.

A community vote was held on Oct. 6 and 7 with in-person voting at Whitecap and in Saskatoon, along with an online virtual vote, resulting in 92 per cent member support for adopting a WDFN Constitution and mandating chief and council to sign the Governance Agreement negotiated with Canada.

“I am very thankful to our members and their commitment to move the Whitecap Dakota Nation forward as a self-governing nation that is no longer under the control of an outdated Indian Act,” Bear stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“In approving our Constitution, we are asserting our inherent right and establishing broader law-making powers and fiscal certainty to continue to build our nation. Our lessons to date have taught us that taking more control over our affairs such as land management have paid incredible dividends in economic and social growth in our community.”

It took over 10 years for negotiations with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada for the Governance Agreement, and a companion Fiscal Relationship Agreement and Implementation Plan.

According to a release, within the decade, WDFN undertook extensive consultation with its membership on the self-government arrangements and drafted a constitution that establishes the Whitecap Dakota government as a new government within Canada’s constitutional framework.

Read more: Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear named to Order of Canada

“Congratulations to the people of Whitecap Dakota First Nation on their vote for this historic self-government agreement,” stated Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations. “This is an important step for Whitecap in moving away from the Indian Act, implementing their inherent right to self-determination and seeing a better future for their community.”

Following Whitecap’s ratification, it will continue to work with the government of Canada to formally sign the Governance Agreement and introduce legislation in Parliament. This legislation will legally recognize Whitecap Dakota Nation as a self-governing Indigenous nation, alongside 78 other First Nations that are part of 27 various agreements across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The new arrangements are targeted to take effect in the fall of 2023.

4:41 Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear – Mar 6, 2020