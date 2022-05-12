Whitecap Dakota Nation chief charged with assault and mischief

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan chief who is known as a well-established and successful leader has been charged with assault and mischief.

According to the Saskatoon Provincial Court, Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear’s first appearance at court was on Tuesday and was adjourned for plea to May 17 at 9 a.m.

Read more: Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear named to Order of Canada

Global News contacted Bear’s lawyer but did not receive a response before publication. We will continue following this story when details become available.

Bear was named to the Order of Canada in November 2020 “for his visionary leadership” and for creating economic and social development opportunities for his community.

Read more: Whitecap Dakota First Nation cuts ribbon on casino resort

Story continues below advertisement

Under his leadership, the Dakota Nation is home to the Dakota Dunes Golf Links, which was rated as one of the top courses in Saskatchewan.

The community also has one of the biggest SIGA casinos in the province, the Dakota Dunes Casino, and also opened a 155-room resort hotel in 2020.

Bear has served as chief for over 30 years.

4:41 Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear – Mar 6, 2020