Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Whitecap Dakota Nation chief charged with assault and mischief

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 6:04 pm
The Chief of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation made his first court appearance for common assault and mischief. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Chief of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation made his first court appearance for common assault and mischief. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17, 2022. Slav Kornik / Global News

A Saskatchewan chief who is known as a well-established and successful leader has been charged with assault and mischief.

According to the Saskatoon Provincial Court, Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear’s first appearance at court was on Tuesday and was adjourned for plea to May 17 at 9 a.m.

Read more: Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear named to Order of Canada

Global News contacted Bear’s lawyer but did not receive a response before publication. We will continue following this story when details become available.

Bear was named to the Order of Canada in November 2020 “for his visionary leadership” and for creating economic and social development opportunities for his community.

Trending Stories

Read more: Whitecap Dakota First Nation cuts ribbon on casino resort

Story continues below advertisement

Under his leadership, the Dakota Nation is home to the Dakota Dunes Golf Links, which was rated as one of the top courses in Saskatchewan.

The community also has one of the biggest SIGA casinos in the province, the Dakota Dunes Casino, and also opened a 155-room resort hotel in 2020.

Bear has served as chief for over 30 years.

Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear' Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear
Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear – Mar 6, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCharges tagWhitecap Dakota First Nation tagAssault Charges tagSaskatoon Provincial Court tagDarcy Bear tagmischief charges tagChief Darcy Bear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers