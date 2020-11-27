Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear named to Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of a First Nation south of Saskatoon has been named to the Order of Canada.

Darcy Bear was made a member of the order on Nov. 27 “for his visionary leadership” on Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

He was also cited for “creating economic and social development opportunities for his community.”

Whitecap Dakota has enjoyed immense economic growth over the past two decades under Bear’s leadership.

The community’s unemployment rate has dropped from 70 per cent to five per cent during his time in office.

A 155-room hotel recently opened beside the casino and a spa is scheduled to open in 2021 — both creating dozens of employment opportunities.

The First Nation is home to Dakota Dunes Golf Links, rated as one of the top courses in Saskatchewan.

A new elementary school has been built, roads paved and an early learning centre established.

4:41 Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear Shaping Saskatchewan: Darcy Bear – Mar 6, 2020

Bear was acclaimed to his position earlier this month for a four-year term.

He has served the First Nation for 29 years.

— With files from Chris Carr