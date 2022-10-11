Menu

Money

$128 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 10:24 pm
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. View image in full screen
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. BCLC

What would you do with $70 million?

That’s what’s up for grabs Tuesday night in the massive Lotto Max draw.

Read more: No winner for $70M Lotto Max jackpot, but ticket in Kelowna worth $500K

Together with Maxmillions the prize pool sits at $128 million.

What could one buy with $70 million:

  • 686 2019 Cheverolet Corvettes (Avg. $102K)
  • Over 23 million large coffees from Tim Hortons
  • Seven million boxes of Tim Hortons dozen doughnuts
  • Enough tickets to sell out Mosaic Stadium 20 times
  • Turnagain Island in Halfmoon Bay BC valued at $10.8M

Read more: What are the odds of winning big on Lotto Max?

The odds appear to be in ticket holders’ favour: with eight new millionaires being crowned last week in the prairie provinces, along with over 600,000 winning tickets, a grand total of $14.9 million worth of prizes was split.

People looking to get in on the action have until 9:30 p.m. tonight to purchase tickets.

