$128 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw

What would you do with $70 million?
That’s what’s up for grabs Tuesday night in the massive Lotto Max draw.
Together with Maxmillions the prize pool sits at $128 million.
What could one buy with $70 million:
- 686 2019 Cheverolet Corvettes (Avg. $102K)
- Over 23 million large coffees from Tim Hortons
- Seven million boxes of Tim Hortons dozen doughnuts
- Enough tickets to sell out Mosaic Stadium 20 times
- Turnagain Island in Halfmoon Bay BC valued at $10.8M
The odds appear to be in ticket holders’ favour: with eight new millionaires being crowned last week in the prairie provinces, along with over 600,000 winning tickets, a grand total of $14.9 million worth of prizes was split.
People looking to get in on the action have until 9:30 p.m. tonight to purchase tickets.
