$128 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw

What would you do with $70 million?

That’s what’s up for grabs Tuesday night in the massive Lotto Max draw.

Together with Maxmillions the prize pool sits at $128 million.

What could one buy with $70 million:

686 2019 Cheverolet Corvettes (Avg. $102K)

Over 23 million large coffees from Tim Hortons

Seven million boxes of Tim Hortons dozen doughnuts

Enough tickets to sell out Mosaic Stadium 20 times

Turnagain Island in Halfmoon Bay BC valued at $10.8M

The odds appear to be in ticket holders’ favour: with eight new millionaires being crowned last week in the prairie provinces, along with over 600,000 winning tickets, a grand total of $14.9 million worth of prizes was split.

People looking to get in on the action have until 9:30 p.m. tonight to purchase tickets.