Canada

No winner for $70M Lotto Max jackpot, but ticket in Kelowna worth $500K

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 5:15 pm
While no one matched Friday’s big jackpot numbers, there were 57 prizes available of $1 million each, with 16 winning numbers being drawn. View image in full screen
While no one matched Friday’s big jackpot numbers, there were 57 prizes available of $1 million each, with 16 winning numbers being drawn. BCLC

No one won this week’s massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, but one Okanagan resident is six figures richer.

The winning numbers for Friday’s draw were 7, 23, 28, 31, 32, 39 and 40. The bonus was 2. While no one matched those numbers, there were also 57 draws worth $1 million each.

And of those 57 Maxmillion prizes, there were 16 winning numbers drawn, with one of them being split between Kelowna and somewhere in Ontario.

The numbers for that winning ticket were 3, 13, 23, 26, 37, 48 and 50.

Two other Maxmillion tickets were also split: $500,000 each between Western Canada and Ontario, and $333,333 between a ticket in Western Canada and two in Ontario.

Of the remaining 13 Maxmillion draws, most of the $1 million winners were in Ontario (6), with the remainder split between Western Canada (4) and Quebec (3).

Trending Stories

The winning numbers are available online.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 11 will remain at $70 million, with 58 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

With files from the Canadian Press

