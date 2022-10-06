What are the odds of winning big on Lotto Max?

Send this page to someone via email

With Friday’s Lotto Max draw being one of the largest in the game’s history, what are the odds of winning big?

There will be an estimated $126 million in top prizing up for grabs Friday, marking the third-largest Lotto Max draw ever.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said there will be a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 56 separate $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

The amount of top prizing has continued to grow in recent weeks with the jackpot remaining unclaimed since August.

According to the OLG website, there is an approximate 1 in 33,294,800 chance of hitting the jackpot (or 87.25 per cent of the pools fund) for each $5 play.

Story continues below advertisement

The same applies to the Maxmillion draws, as ticket holders must match 7/7 numbers to win a prize. Of course, when there are more Maxmillion draws, there are more opportunities — albeit slim — to win a $1 million prize.

You have an approximate 1 in 4,756,400 chance of getting 6/7 numbers plus the bonus for each play, which gets you access to 2.5 per cent of the pools fund.

There’s around a 1 in 113,248 chance of getting 6/7 numbers, which has a prize payout of 2.5 per cent of the pools fund, and a 1 in 37,749 chance of hitting 5/7 numbers plus the bonus, which gets 1.5 per cent of the pools fund, the OLG website says.

There’s an approximate 1 in 1,841 chance of matching 5/7 numbers, which has a prize payout of 3.5 per cent of the pools fund, and a 1 in 1,105 chance of matching four out of seven numbers plus the bonus, which gets 2.75 per cent of the pool.

0:37 West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot West Kelowna resident wins $31M Lotto Max jackpot – Aug 15, 2022

When there is more than one winner in each category, ticket holders share the winnings, the OLG notes.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also win $20 by matching 4/7 numbers or 3/7 plus the bonus. There is around a 1 in 82.9 per cent chance of that happening for each play.

There’s around a 1 in 8.5 chance of winning a free play by matching 3/7 numbers.

Overall, the odds of winning any prize is 1 in 7, the OLG said.

The OLG noted that 48 per cent of Lotto Max sales are allocated to the prize fund, which first is paid out to ticket holders who win $20 or a free play. The remaining balance is then dedicated to the pools fund.

Any amount not won is added to the 7/7 category for the following draw, the OLG said.

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays. Each play costs $5 which gets three separate lines.