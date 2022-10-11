Police release photo of man connected with weapons incident in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they want to speak with after a weapons incident was reported at a business in Kitchener over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 9 p.m., police say that a man threatened two store clerks with a knife at a business near Highland and Westmount roads.

They say the man took off on a bike and was last spotted heading toward Belmont Avenue.

Police described the man as being around 30 years old, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, brown facial hair and a buzz cut. He was wearing a black jacket with a white inner hoodie, a grey shirt, black jogging pants and black running shoes with white soles.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.