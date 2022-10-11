Menu

Crime

Police release photo of man connected with weapons incident in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 10:19 am
Police are looking to speak with this man in connection to an incident over the weekend in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Police are looking to speak with this man in connection to an incident over the weekend in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they want to speak with after a weapons incident was reported at a business in Kitchener over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 9 p.m., police say that a man threatened two store clerks with a knife at a business near Highland and Westmount roads.

Read more: Man arrested after gun pointed at person in Kitchener: police

They say the man took off on a bike and was last spotted heading toward Belmont Avenue.

Police described the man as being around 30 years old, five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build, brown facial hair and a buzz cut. He was wearing a black jacket with a white inner hoodie, a grey shirt, black jogging pants and black running shoes with white soles.

Read more: 2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

