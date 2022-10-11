Menu

Canada

Bauer puts Hockey Canada partnership on hold amid criticism over sex assault scandal

By Brett Bundale The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'MPs, sponsors push for more change at Hockey Canada' MPs, sponsors push for more change at Hockey Canada
Canada’s sports minister Pascale St-Onge says the weekend decision by the interim chair of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, to resign is a step in the right direction. But as David Akin reports, she and many others say much more still needs to be done to change hockey culture in Canada.

Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice as the national sport organization continues to draw fierce criticism for its handling of alleged sexual assaults.

“The allegations against and continued and repeated breach of trust by Hockey Canada’s leadership are extremely disturbing and warrant change,” Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly and vice-president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have lost confidence in Hockey Canada’s leadership.”

The company said it’s pausing its role as the official equipment provider to Hockey Canada’s men’s teams and its sponsorship of men’s tournaments.

Hockey Canada will be able to purchase gear for men’s programs, with profits being invested in hockey programs for girls, women and other underrepresented communities, Bauer said.

Read more: Hockey Canada’s interim board of directors chair resigns amid scandal

The hockey equipment maker will continue to supply equipment to the women’s programs.

Trending Stories

“Our aim is to drive management change and policy change, not impact athletes,” Bauer said.

“For too long, Hockey Canada has been singularly focused on competitive hockey. We believe wholesale change is required to ensure the mission is focused on growing the game and creating a fun, safe atmosphere that welcomes all who want the opportunity to play.”

Bauer’s move follows similar announcements by sponsors including Nike, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons.

It also comes after Andrea Skinner resigned as the interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors.

Canada’s Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge called Skinner’s resignation a step in the right direction, but said Hockey Canada must continue to transition to a new leadership team.

“It must now be followed by a process of meaningful change in Hockey Canada’s values and culture,” St-Onge said in a statement Sunday. “We hope that the remaining members work actively toward the transition to a new leadership and governance team.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada interim board chair resigns amid sex scandal' Hockey Canada interim board chair resigns amid sex scandal
Hockey Canada interim board chair resigns amid sex scandal
© 2022 The Canadian Press
