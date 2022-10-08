Hockey Canada’s interim board of directors chair resigns amid scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Canada‘s interim board of directors chair resigned from her position, effective immediately, on Saturday evening, the national sports body announced.

“Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization,” Andrea Skinner said in a statement.

Skinner, who was appointed to the position only two months ago, leaves as uproar grows over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual abuse allegations.

Her predecessor, Michael Brind’Amour, resigned in August.

“As a Board, we wish Andrea well and would like to thank her for her service to Hockey Canada. We will continue to meet over the weekend to discuss other changes and reforms to the organization,” said Hockey Canada.

Advertisement