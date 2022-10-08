Menu

Canada

Hockey Canada’s interim board of directors chair resigns amid scandal

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 9:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada brass should leave before they ‘burn it to the ground,’ minister says' Hockey Canada brass should leave before they ‘burn it to the ground,’ minister says
Hockey Canada is losing more major sponsors amid the amplifying calls to revamp or replace the national governing body. It stems from how the organization handled sex assault claims and had a secret slush fund to settle with accusers. Mike Armstrong reports on the sponsors taking action over Hockey Canada's inaction.

Hockey Canada‘s interim board of directors chair resigned from her position, effective immediately, on Saturday evening, the national sports body announced.

“Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization,” Andrea Skinner said in a statement.

Trending Stories

Skinner, who was appointed to the position only two months ago, leaves as uproar grows over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual abuse allegations.

Her predecessor, Michael Brind’Amour, resigned in August.

“As a Board, we wish Andrea well and would like to thank her for her service to Hockey Canada. We will continue to meet over the weekend to discuss other changes and reforms to the organization,” said Hockey Canada.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
