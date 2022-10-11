Menu

Fire

Kelowna fire crews called out to burning barn

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 10:02 am
Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to a fire on June Spring Road. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to a fire on June Spring Road. Global News

Kelowna Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a large structure fire on June Springs Road at 3 p.m. on Monday.

A barn went up in flames and burned to the ground. Strong winds pushed the fire into the nearby trees and brush, Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) said.

“Crews deployed along the North and South flanks to limit spread,” said KFD platoon captain Chris Zimmermann.

Both the fire department and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) were at the scene. BCWS assisted with two helicopters and a ground crew.

KFD responded with four engine crews, four bush trucks, two water tenders and one command unit. There were 30 people tending to the blaze.

The fire was approximately two hectares in size and was deemed held by the evening.

Crews remained on scene throughout the night extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

