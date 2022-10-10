Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands attend 1st indoor Thanksgiving meal at UGM since start of pandemic

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 7:16 pm
One of more than 3,000 turkey dinners being served at the Union Gospel Mission on Monday. View image in full screen
One of more than 3,000 turkey dinners being served at the Union Gospel Mission on Monday. Global News

Thousands of people lined up outside the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Monday to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

This is the first indoor Thanksgiving meal in more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 volunteers and staff members organized to prepare and serve more than 3,000 meals during the afternoon.

Staff at the Union Gospel Mission said the rising cost of living, the overdose crisis and fires at a number of SRO buildings in the area has forced more people to seek help than ever before.

“We’ve actually seen more and more families coming to our resource centre in New Westminster,” spokesperson Nicole Mucci said.

“We’ve been connecting with our mobile mission rescue with younger and younger folks and folks who have children, which isn’t something we’ve seen a lot of before.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Halifax charity offers meals, gathering space to those in need for Thanksgiving' Halifax charity offers meals, gathering space to those in need for Thanksgiving
Halifax charity offers meals, gathering space to those in need for Thanksgiving

Staff is serving 1,800 pounds of turkey with all the trimmings.

Like their clients, the UGM is also getting hit with the rising cost of food. Serving 700 meals a day for 365 days has an additional cost of $250,000, according to the organization.

“I was in the helping profession for 29 years. And I worked on the other side of the fence,” attendee Scott Morrison told Global News. “And now I’m on this side of the fence. I can’t believe it. Thank God I’ve got this because I don’t know what I’d do.”

Staff at UGM said these single Thanksgiving meals are a way to not only offer a sense of community but as a connection that can help change a life.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Turkey tagUnion Gospel Mission tagUGM tagThanksgiving meal tagturkey day tagUGM Thanksgiving tagFree Thanksgiving meal tagThanksgiving meal UGM tagUnion Gospel Mission Thanksgiving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers