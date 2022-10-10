Friendship Inn serves free turkey meals for Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving Monday, the Saskatoon Friendship Inn held a turkey dinner.

They offer nutritional meals for anyone who needs them 365 days a year, for vulnerable and marginalized people.

Thanksgiving lunch ran from 11:30 am until 2 pm and anyone in need could grab a plate.

“We’re going to have about 1,500 meals here at the friendship inn today, turkey dinners, so turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, veggies, all the good things that we would have on our plates at home,” says Laura Herman, Friendship Inn Development and Engagement manager.

This year, the non-profit organization has a higher demand, as well as rising costs.

“A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet and inflation has affected everyone, so food security is a real thing, and we have a lot of new faces coming to our doors looking for that meal to make ends meet a little bit more,” says Sandra Kary, Friendship Inn executive director

Luckily, they were able to feed over 1,500 mouths Monday through donations.

“Saskatchewan, they’re so generous, so willing to help and step up, and lend a hand when we ask for it, so we throw those needs out into the community and we’re just so grateful for the response of people dropping by, we’ve seen a steady stream of turkeys this week,” says Herman.

The Friendship Inn says as inflation rises, they see more people everyday.

“We see more people who are in need of a helping hand to make ends meat with groceries, with meals with all of those things. So we’re seeing more faces at the inn and we’re trying our very best to respond and make sure we can meet those food security needs,” says Herman.

They have a donation drop off from 7 am to 3 pm everyday at 619 20th Street West.

