Money

Food inflation sending more individuals to community centres this Thanksgiving

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 11:30 am
Volunteers served hundreds of hot meals to those in need at the Saskatoon Friendship Inn's annual Thanksgiving dinner. View image in full screen
Volunteers served hundreds of hot meals to those in need at the Saskatoon Friendship Inn's annual Thanksgiving dinner. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Recent inflation will affect how Canadians spend Thanksgiving this year. Almost a quarter of Canadians say they will be making some menu changes due to higher food prices.

New research out of Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab shows the price of turkey has increased 15 per cent from last year, while potatoes are 22 per cent more expensive. Lower-income households are expected to be among the most affected, along with B.C. and Alberta residents.

Food inflation has also caused local community centres to expect a rise in guests this weekend.

Sandra Kary, executive director of Saskatoon’s Friendship Inn, is expecting about 400 more guests for their 2022 Thanksgiving celebration. The Friendship Inn is currently preparing to serve 1,500 or more meals on Monday, Oct. 10 to provide for Saskatoon residents and a majority of what they prepare relies on the donations they receive.

“We want to make sure everyone has a great meal to celebrate with and be grateful and thankful for,” Kary said.

She asks that the community bring food donations of dishes you would serve at your own family dinner.

Read more: Cooking for Thanksgiving? These items will cost more as inflation bites

She adds that meal usage numbers grew in September, with the Inn inviting 400 more people through its doors than in previous months.

“A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet and inflation has affected everyone, so food security is a real thing, and we have a lot of new faces coming to our doors looking for that meal to make ends meet a little bit more.”

Food banks are also serving more individuals than usual this time of year.

“We are seeing more people turning to food banks than ever before in our history in this country, so while we often think of our neighbours in need at this time of year we’re gathering with our families, more people who would’ve been in a position to give to the food bank in past years are actually turning to food banks and going hungry,” said Kirsten Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada.

Read more: Food banks grappling with rising demand, inflation ahead of Thanksgiving

Even with inflation costs, local community centres will be doing what they can to help families celebrate this holiday.

Click to play video: 'How inflation will take a big bite out of Thanksgiving' How inflation will take a big bite out of Thanksgiving

 

 

