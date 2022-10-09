Menu

Health

Saskatchewan epidemiologist reminds residents to stay safe from COVID this Thanksgiving

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Stay safe from COVID this Thanksgiving' Stay safe from COVID this Thanksgiving
While we gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving, a reminder for Saskatchewan residents on how to stay safe from COVID this weekend.

As we celebrate another thanksgiving with no COVID-19 restrictions, epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine reminds residents across the province about last year’s thanksgiving.

“October 2021 is one of those months, when our hospital hospitals were so taxed, so pushed to the brink,” said Nazeem Muhajarine, Saskatchewan Epidemiologist.

There were no restrictions for the weekend, but cases rose right afterward.

Read more: Here’s what’s open in Regina and Saskatoon on Thanksgiving Monday

Muhajarine says even though this year is better, there’s still always a risk, and although COVID cases are light, people should still be careful before heading to gatherings.

“October 2022, things are looking quite different, we are back to normal as normal can be, which is a little bit different then prior to March 2020, but COVID hasn’t gone away,” says Muhajarine.

He recommends getting all vaccinations up-to-date, wearing a mask, and celebrating outside.

Read more: Manitobans feel pressure of rising prices of gas, food ahead of thanksgiving

“Take care of yourself, and take care of others if you are not feeling well, it’s really the kind thing to do, the right thing to do is to stay home, until you feel better,” says Muhajarine.

Muhajarine says COVID symptoms are changing, so even if you don’t think your illness is COVID, test and be careful.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers from the Government of Saskatchewan show there were 1,932 new confirmed cases between August 14th to September 10th.

Numbers heading into October are not available yet, but past numbers can be found on the government website.

