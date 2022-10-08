Here’s what’s open in Regina and Saskatoon on Thanksgiving monday

Send this page to someone via email

As families fill up on turkey Monday, Saskatchewan will be on holiday.

As part of the long weekend, many businesses and services in Saskatoon and Regina will have thanksgiving off, while others will be keeping their doors open with thanksgiving hours.

Here are some open and closed city services and businesses on Oct. 10 across Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon

Open:

Fixed route and Access Transit will operate holiday hours on Oct. 10

Saskatoon Field house – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre -12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Golf Courses are open regular hours

Both garbage and recycling will be collected as scheduled

Closed:

All Saskatoon Public Library locations will be closed Monday.

All City Hall offices will be closed Monday.

Cosmo Civic centre

Terry Fox Track

Regina

Open:

Regina transit will be available but will operate using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All garbage and recycling pickups will remain as usual

All Regina Public Library locations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Royal Saskatchewan Museum

Saskatchewan Science Centre

Closed:

All civic offices

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries

As well, all City of Regina parking meters will not be in effect on Sept. 30.

Schools across the province will also be closed on Monday for thanksgiving.

