Investigations

Regina police responds to collision between motorcycle, 2 vehicles

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 4:53 pm
Regina Police Service vehicle
Regina Police Service are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision where Highway 11 just north of Dewdney Avenue have been shut down to traffic. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 (Regina Bypass) and Dewdney Avenue.

Read more: Regina police deploy Taser on male allegedly armed with knife

The collision occurred on October 10, 2022, at 12:44 p.m. where several police units were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries, involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.

“In order to preserve potential evidence, southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 11 just north of Dewdney Avenue have been shut down to traffic,” RPS stated in a release.

“Please stay clear of this area or be prepared to exit Highway 11 onto Dewdney Avenue.”

Read more: Regina police charge 2 people following drug-trafficking investigation

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking if anyone has information to assist police is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
