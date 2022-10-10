Regina police responds to collision between motorcycle, 2 vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 (Regina Bypass) and Dewdney Avenue.

The collision occurred on October 10, 2022, at 12:44 p.m. where several police units were dispatched for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries, involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.

“In order to preserve potential evidence, southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 11 just north of Dewdney Avenue have been shut down to traffic,” RPS stated in a release.

“Please stay clear of this area or be prepared to exit Highway 11 onto Dewdney Avenue.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking if anyone has information to assist police is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

