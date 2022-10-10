Regina police deploy Taser on male allegedly armed with knife

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) officers deployed a Taser to apprehend a male who was armed with a knife early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 7:44 a.m., when police were dispatched to 7th Avenue North and Nollet Avenue for a report of an injured male with a knife.

“Upon arrival, officers located the male in the 300 block of McCarthy Boulevard North,” said RPS.

“The police directed the male to drop the knife, but the male refused. The male was holding the knife against his body. The officers feared the male would continue to harm himself, so one of the officers successfully deployed his (conducted energy weapon) CEW, which allowed officers to safely take the male into custody.”

Police stated the male was treated on scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital by EMS. The male will not be facing any criminal charges.

RPS stated the deployment of the CEW/Taser is documented through reports and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Review Board, which is a panel within the RPS, made up of experienced officers. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

