Crime

Regina police charge 2 people following drug-trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 6:40 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Regina police arrest and charge two people following a drug-trafficking investigation where over $10K in Canadian currency and drugs were seized. File/Getty

Two people were arrested and charged by members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) following a drug-trafficking investigation.

In a release, the Regina Police Crime Reduction team along with the Street Crimes Online Property Unit completed an investigation with enforcement action.

Read more: 30-year-old Regina man faces charges following stolen vehicle, dangerous driving incident

On Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, a CDSA search warrant was executed on a residence in the 6700 block of Dewdney Avenue in Regina. During the execution of the search, police seized $10,390.00 in Canadian currency, 2.83 grams of fentanyl, 45.9 grams of crack cocaine, firearm ammunition, parts and accessories.

“As a result of the enforcement, 27-year-old Musab Mudather of Regina and 26-year-old Ibrahim El-Zaylaa of Regina were arrested and charged in relation to the investigation,” stated RPS.

Read more: Regina man arrested after woman assaulted, security guard punched

At the conclusion of the enforcement, El-Zaylaa was charged with traffic in scheduled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Police stated Mudather was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in scheduled substance.

The accused made their first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
