Crime

‘Bizarre’ parking outside West Kelowna SuperStore by impaired driver: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 3:12 pm
RCMP found a person who had parked in an unusual manner in West Kelowna this weekend. RCMP said drugs were involved.
RCMP found a person who had parked in an unusual manner in West Kelowna this weekend. RCMP said drugs were involved. Courtesy: RCMP

Seemingly in need of priority parking while getting some groceries, a West Kelowna shopper’s “bizarre” choice was a red flag for RCMP.

It was Oct. 9 at about 9 p.m. when police officers were called to the SuperStore parking lot on Louie Drive because someone had parked on the sidewalk in front of the store before heading in to pick up some items.

“The bizarre parking job and the manoeuvre caused safety concerns for clients and pedestrians in the area,” RCMP said in a press release. Photo of the parking shows the cr had run up on the sidewalk at a diagonal.

“Police officers identified the driver when they returned to their vehicle, and it was determined that the driver was impaired by drugs.”

The vehicle was impounded, the driver was fined and their driver’s licence was suspended.

In the last five days, police officers in West Kelowna have identified 11 impaired drivers and subsequently served driving prohibition notices and impounded their vehicles.

