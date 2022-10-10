Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Car crash kills three teenagers and injures another in Quebec’s Montérégie region

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2022 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Animal rights activists promise to continue to fight Longueuil deer cull' Animal rights activists promise to continue to fight Longueuil deer cull
Animal rights activists promise they’ll continue to fight a Quebec municipality’s plan to cull its deer population at a part outside Montreal. Mike Armstrong reports.

Three teenagers are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Quebec’s Montérégie region Sunday evening.

Provincial police say the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle and two 18-year-old passengers were killed.

Police say a fourth 16-year-old passenger was taken to hospital, and that her life is no longer in danger.

Read more: Man arrested after Valeriy Tarasenko shooting in Quebec released without charge

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in Saint-Robert, around 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Trending Stories

Police say the driver lost control on a curve and that the car rolled several times before leaving the roadway.

Police say high speed may have played a role in the crash, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Fatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagSureté du Québec tagQuebec police tagMontreal crash tagMontreal car crash tagMontérégie crash tagTeenagers Killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers