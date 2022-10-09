Menu

Canada

Arrest made in resort shooting of Valeriy Tarasenko in Quebec

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 11:01 am
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 53-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular Laurentians resort, provincial police say.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Estérel, an upscale resort 100 kilometres north of Montreal.

One person was injured who has been identified as Valeriy Tarasenko, but his life is not in danger.

Shooting at popular Quebec resort injures 1, police say

Tarasenko is a businessman with alleged ties to Inna Yashchyshyn, who made headlines after posing as a fake heiress of the Rothschild banking family and infiltrating Mar-A-Lago, the Florida estate of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The suspect will appear in court via videoconference over the weekend.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation continues.

