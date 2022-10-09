Arrest made in resort shooting of Valeriy Tarasenko in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular Laurentians resort, provincial police say.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Estérel, an upscale resort 100 kilometres north of Montreal.

One person was injured who has been identified as Valeriy Tarasenko, but his life is not in danger.

Tarasenko is a businessman with alleged ties to Inna Yashchyshyn, who made headlines after posing as a fake heiress of the Rothschild banking family and infiltrating Mar-A-Lago, the Florida estate of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The suspect will appear in court via videoconference over the weekend.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation continues.