Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting at popular Quebec resort injures 1, police say

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 3:47 pm
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are investigating a shooting in the municipality of Estérel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are investigating a shooting in the municipality of Estérel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch

Provincial police are on the scene at a popular Laurentians resort following a shooting that injured one person.

Frank Pappas, mayor of Estérel — a municipality 100 kilometres north of Montreal — told reporters the victim is Valeriy Tarasenko and that his life is not in danger.

Tarasenko is a businessman with alleged ties to a woman who made headlines after posing as a fake heiress and infiltrated Mar-A-Lago, the Florida estate of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the received a call at around 12:45 p.m. to chemin Fridolin Simard in the municipality of Estérel –100 kilometres north of Montreal–  concerning an armed aggression.

According to early reports, police say that one person was shot and sustained non-threatening injuries.

Read more: Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 to have preliminary hearing in May

Story continues below advertisement

The SQ’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du Québec tagSQ tagQuebec Crime tagQuebec Public Security tagEsterel tagLaurentians Crime tagSQ Major Crimes Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers