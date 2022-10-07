Shooting at popular Quebec resort injures 1, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are on the scene at a popular Laurentians resort following a shooting that injured one person.

Frank Pappas, mayor of Estérel — a municipality 100 kilometres north of Montreal — told reporters the victim is Valeriy Tarasenko and that his life is not in danger.

Tarasenko is a businessman with alleged ties to a woman who made headlines after posing as a fake heiress and infiltrated Mar-A-Lago, the Florida estate of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the received a call at around 12:45 p.m. to chemin Fridolin Simard in the municipality of Estérel –100 kilometres north of Montreal– concerning an armed aggression.

According to early reports, police say that one person was shot and sustained non-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The SQ’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.