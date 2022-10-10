Vernon, B.C. teen’s killer from U.K. sentenced to 23.5 years for murder

Send this page to someone via email

The man who killed Vernon teen Ashley Wadsworth while she was on an extended vacation to see him in the U.K. has been given a life sentence for her murder.

Jack Aiden Sepple, 23, has been sentenced to a minimum term of 23.5 years in prison, less 249 days already served, a representative of the Chelmsford Crown Court confirmed Monday.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $288.

The sentencing hearing Monday was attended by Ashley’s mom, Christy Gendron, and other friends and family, who flew to England earlier in the week to enter a victim impact statement.

Wadsworth, 19, was stabbed to death in the Chelmsford, Essex, home she was living in with Sepple on Feb. 1, 2022.

Police were called to concern for her welfare and found her unresponsive and she died at the scene.

Sepple was arrested shortly thereafter and confessed to the murder last month.

Wadsworth, 19, had met 23-year-old Sepple through a mutual friend online, and they spoke regularly over the four years they knew each other.

“They were always on the phone,” Gendron said in an interview last month, adding that she also spoke to Sepple a number of times in passing.

Wadsworth’s family wasn’t concerned about her trip to the U.K. She had gone in November 2021 on a six-month tourist visa to see Sepple and England, and was expected to return home soon when she was fatally attacked by the man she’d been dating.

The sentencing was the first time Gendron saw him in person as she read her victim impact statement.

Before flying to the UK, she said she wanted people to know that her daughter was a wonderful person.

“She was loyal, loved her family, travel, different cultures, different religions, almost like a modern-day hippie, that’s what I called her,” she said in the previous interview.