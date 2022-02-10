Menu

Crime

Vernon woman killed in U.K. being brought home by family this week; WestJet steps in with help

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 6:38 pm
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was killed in England Feb. 1, 2022. Her boyfriend is charged with her murder. View image in full screen
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was killed in England Feb. 1, 2022. Her boyfriend is charged with her murder. Courtesy: FACEBOOK

Ashley Wadsworth’s family is headed to the U.K. on Thursday to bring her home.

Melissa Locke, a cousin to the 19-year-old who was killed on Feb. 1 while on an extended vacation in the U.K., said Wadsworth’s dad and stepmom are on their way to Chelmsford, Essex, and are expected to meet with a detective tasked with her case upon their arrival.

‘“It’s the biggest relief to know we are one step closer to bringing her home to her family,” Locke said. “Every step closer is important to us.”

Getting Wadsworth home was a complicated and costly endeavour and a family friend had put together an online fundraiser to help.

This week, WestJet also made an offer to the family, although the details have yet to be made available.

“We can confirm that we did reach out to offer assistance to the family to bring Ashley home,” a WestJet representative said in an email, adding they’d prefer to leave details to the family to share.

Locke said she’s not entirely sure just yet what the offer entails but knows the family is appreciative of the act of generosity.

An online fundraiser that’s collected $33,433 to help Wadsworth’s family bring her home and lay her to rest has also reflected the change.

“Ashley was so loved by everyone that knew her and her tragic loss of life has undeniably touched the hearts of those who didn’t.

“Our family would like to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, Westjet Airlines for stepping up to help to make this happen. They truly have gone above and beyond to help get our Ashely home to her family.”

Within the next week, they said Wadsworth will be flown home to be with her family, which they described in the fundraiser as a “moment that we all have been waiting for.”

“Once (Wadsworth) is laid to rest as per her beliefs and mom’s wishes, anything remaining in this GoFundMe will be used to set up a scholarship in her name,” they said.

“We would also like to make a donation to a charity in her name on behalf of others who have fallen victim of domestic violence.”

Wadsworth travelled to England in November 2021 to be with her boyfriend Jack Sepple, 23.

On Feb. 1 she was killed in the home she’d been sharing with Sepple. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder a day later.

In pictures of her stay in England, Wadsworth looked like she was having a wonderful time and she said as much in captions.

Friends, however, have said that they weren’t so sure about the man she’d travelled to meet.

Sepple was said to be controlling and not well-liked by those who loved Wadsworth.

The day before her death was reported, she reached out, asking for help.

Sepple has been in custody since the night of Feb. 1.

His next court appearance was set for March 7 for a preliminary trial and preparation hearing.

