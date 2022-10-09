40th anniversary of Rambo’s First Blood celebrated in Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Rambo enthusiasts descended upon Hope, B.C. for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the film First Blood, on Saturday.

The well-known movie was mostly filmed in the community of Hope and organizers said they expected fans from across the world to attend.

The event saw a crowd gather on a closed down street in Hope, where a tank made an appearance and drove over a car, flattening it in the process.

View image in full screen A tank was seen driving over a car in Hope on Saturday. Global News

“It’s a special occasion in our community and we thought we’d come down to show our support,” said Nick Tyler, a Hope resident. “It’s a blast. Not every day you get to see a tank crush a car on our main street.”

Many crowd members dressed in full Rambo cosplay, showing their spirit for the event, for a Rambo costume contest.

The crowd did a walking tour of all the filming locations in the downtown area of Hope.

The celebration is a three-day event that will end on Monday.