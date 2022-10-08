Menu

Entertainment

Films ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ and ‘Until Branches Bend’ win top film prizes at VIFF

By Noel Ransome The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'A look inside VIFF 2022' A look inside VIFF 2022
The Vancouver International Film Festival is rolling out some award winning films. Global News Morning speaks with VIFF Executive Director Kyle Fostner about this year's highlights, including: 'The Grizzlie Truth, 'The Triangle of Sadness' and 'Empire of Light' – Sep 28, 2022

Anthony Shim’s coming-of-age drama Riceboy Sleeps is proving to be a hit on the festival circuit, taking home the Best Canadian Film Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

The film, which is based on Shim’s experiences growing up in British Columbia in the 1990s, also won the prestigious Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

Read more: Cineplex posts strongest quarterly results since COVID pandemic began

The bilingual story stars Korean actress Choi Seung-yoon as a mother who is looking for a fresh start in Canada with her son. The Best Canadian Film prize, announced on Friday in Vancouver, is worth $15,000.

Director Sophie Jarvis’ first-time feature Until Branches Bend also saw a strong showing at VIFF, winning the $10,000 Best British Columbia Film award.

Story continues below advertisement

Set in Okanagan Valley, Until Branches Bend stars Edmonton-born actor Grace Glowicki who confronts an invasive insect that becomes a far bigger problem than initially expected.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Sharing the story of ‘Doug and the Slugs’' Sharing the story of ‘Doug and the Slugs’
Sharing the story of ‘Doug and the Slugs’ – Sep 23, 2022

The $15,000 Best Canadian Documentary prize was awarded to Nova Scotia-born director Jacquelyn Mills for Geographies of Solitude.

Other awards from this year’s VIFF, which wraps on Sunday, include Best Canadian Short, which went to Meran Ismailsoy and Anya Chirkova for Baba.

Additionally, Charlotte Le Bon came away with the Best Emerging Director Award for her feature, Falcon Lake.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver filmmaker looks at rebirth of Venice post-pandemic' Vancouver filmmaker looks at rebirth of Venice post-pandemic
Vancouver filmmaker looks at rebirth of Venice post-pandemic – Sep 10, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
