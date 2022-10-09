Junior hockey: Smoke Eaters top Warriors in OT, Silverbacks fall to Vees

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

TRAIL 4, WEST KELOWNA 3 (OT)

At Trail, the West Kelowna Warriors blew a two-goal lead and fell in overtime against the Trail Smoke Eaters for a 4-3 loss. West Kelowna goaltender Cayden Hamming played in his first appearance in a game in nearly two years after rehabbing an injury.

Hamming had a strong opening in the game, making 17 stops to keep the game tied up at zero. A busy second period saw five goals between the two sides fill up the scoresheet, including the Warriors starting the period with a bang and earning the game’s first goal just 18 seconds into the middle frame courtesy of Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero.

Toward the end of the second period, the Warriors took a two-goal lead as Jake Bernadet collected his second tally of the season, but before the period was out, Trail had a response at the 18:34 mark of the frame with the first BC Hockey League goal from Adam Marshall, bringing the score to 3-2 for the Warriors.

In the third, Trail’s Brady Hunter evened out the game at 3-3 to send it to overtime. During the extra period, Quinn Disher solidified the win for Trail with a goal to finish with a 4-3 score in the Smoke Eaters’ favour.

Penticton 3, Salmon Arm 1

At Penticton, the Vees swept the Silverbacks at home after a 3-1 win Saturday, extending their season-opening win streak to six games as they sit atop the Interior Conference.

Vees’ Thomas Pichette opened the scoring while Nathan Morin scored the Silverbacks’ lone goal in the first period. Silverbacks’ goaltender Matthew Tovell stopped 48 of 50 shots.

Captain Frank Djurasevic scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie. Djurasevic finished with two points (1G, 1A) and was named the first star.

Vernon 2, Victoria 1

At Vernon, Viper Max Borovinskiy’s first goal of the season 58 minutes into the game evened the score up at 1, en route to a shootout victory.

Grizzlies’ Jack Gorton opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games to make it 1-0.

Late in the game, Vipers’ Ethan Merner set up Max Borovinskiy for a snapshot from the low circle late in regulation to make it 1-1.

It wasn’t until the fourth round of shootout when Luke Pakulak snapped one five-hole on Ansel Holt to put the Vipers ahead for a 2-1 victory.