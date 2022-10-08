Junior hockey: Rockets fall to T-Birds, Vees crush Cents

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

SEATTLE 5, KELOWNA 4

The Kelowna Rockets put up a good fight on Friday night, but couldn’t overcome a more experienced team.

At Prospera Place, Reid Schaefer scored twice for Seattle as the Thunderbirds downed Kelowna 5-4. Jordan Gustafson, Sawyer Mynio and Nico Myatovic also scored for the Thunderbirds, who led 2-1 and 3-2 at the period breaks.

Andrew Cristall, with two goals, Gabriel Szturc and Dylan Wightman replied for Kelowna, which trailed 3-1 early in the second and 5-3 early in the fourth. A power-play goal by Wightman at 18:15 drew the Rockets within one, but Seattle closed out the win.

Thomas Milic stopped 28 of 32 shots for Seattle, with Jari Kykkanen making 36 saves on 41 shots.

The T-Birds were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Rockets were 2-for-4.

The game also saw Tij Iginla, 16, of Lake Country hit the ice for Seattle.

The son of former NHLer Jarome Iginla, Tij Iginla signed with Seattle last December after being selected ninth overall by the T-Birds in that year’s WHL bantam draft.

The younger Iginla tallied six goals and five assists in 10 games with Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna’s U-18 team. This season, the six-foot and 180-pound centre has played in two WHL games, notching an assist.

Friday’s results

Saskatoon 5, Brandon 3

Medicine Hat 6, Everett 3

Kamloops 5, Victoria 2

Red Deer 5, Lethbridge 0

Winnipeg 5, Regina 2

Edmonton 3, Spokane 1

Swift Current 5, Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Prince George 4, Vancouver 3 (SO)

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Prince Albert at Lethbridge, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Portland, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 3 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.

PENTICTON 6, MERRITT 0

At Penticton, Aydar Suniev and Bradly Nadeau both scored twice as the Vees stomped the Centennials.

Jackson Nieuwendyk and Ryan Hopkins also scored for Penticton (5-0-0-0-0), which led 3-0 and 6-0 at the period breaks en route to outshooting the visitors 58-19.

Hank Levy had the shutout for the Vees, while Hayden Dunford took the loss for Merritt (2-3-0-0-0). Dunford started the game but didn’t last long, giving up three goals on nine shots in the first eight minutes. Backup Johnny Hicks went the distance in relief, stopping 46 of 49 shots.

Penticton was 1-for-7 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-1.

CRANBROOK 4, WEST KELOWNA 3 (OT)

At Cranbrook, Nick Peluso scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Bucks rallied to edge the Warriors.

Donovan Frias, with two goals, and Noah Quinn also scored for Cranbrook (4-1-0-0-0), which never led until Peluso’s game-winner at 1:42 of overtime.

Christopher Duclair, Felix Caron and Christopher Duclair replied for West Kelowna (3-1-1-0-0), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2.

Nathan Airey stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Bucks, with Justin Katz turning aside 25 of 29 shots for the Warriors.

Both teams were 1-for-2 on the power play.

VERNON 6, SALMON ARM 5

At Vernon, Ayden Third scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Vipers held off the Silverbacks.

Luke Pakulak, Luke Lavery, Kurt Gurkan, David Brandes and Reagan Milburn also scored for Vernon (2-3-0-0-0), which led 4-1 midway through the second, but saw the lead evaporate as the Silverbacks scored twice before the period ended.

In the third, Vernon went ahead 5-3 when Milburn scored on the power play at 1:11, but Salmon Arm fought back when Hayden Stavroff scored at 8:04. Third scored what proved to be the game-winner at 10:41, giving the Vipers a 6-4 lead. But at 17:23, Nathan Mackie replied for the Silverbacks, making it 6-5.

Isaac Lambert, with the game’s opening goal at 7:26 of the first, plus Owen Beckner and Isaac Lambert, with goals in the second period, replied for Salmon Arm (3-2-0-0-0).

Roan Clarke stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Vipers, with Carter Richardson turning aside 23 of 29 shots for the Silverbacks.

Vernon was 3-for-6 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 0-for-4.

Friday’s results

Nanaimo 4, Cowichan Valley 2

Coquitlam 5, Powell River 3

Prince George 3, Victoria 1

Trail 7, Wenatchee 5

Surrey 4, Chilliwack 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Surrey at Chilliwack, 6 p.m.

Salmon Arm at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Victoria at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Wenatchee at Cranbrook, 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Powell River, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Prince George, 7 p.m.

West Kelowna at Trail, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Langley at Nanaimo, 2 p.m.

Friday’s games

Kimberley 3, Fernie 2 (OT)

Columbia Valley 4, Golden 3

Princeton 4, Chase 2

Osoyoos 4, Sicamous 2

Beaver Valley 5, Kamloops 3

Revelstoke 5, Nelson 4 (OT)

North Okanagan 2, Kelowna 1

Grand Forks 6, Castlegar 2

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Creston Valley at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Kimberley at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Beaver Valley at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at North Okanagan, 7:15 p.m.

Revelstoke at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Beaver Valley at Chase, 2 p.m.

