Crime

1 man dead following shooting south of Whyte Ave. in Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 2:27 pm
EPS is investigating a reported shooting from Friday night that left one man dead. Oct. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
EPS is investigating a reported shooting from Friday night that left one man dead. Oct. 8, 2022. Global News/Nicole Stillger

One man is dead following a reported shooting in south-central Edmonton on Friday night.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to a call around 11 p.m. at a residence near 79 Avenue and 106 Street — a few blocks south of Whyte Ave.

Police said a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, however, he later died. An autopsy will take place Wednesday.

Read more: 1 man arrested, 1 woman in hospital following 2 shootings near Whyte Ave.

EPS Homicide Section has begun an investigation and ask anyone with any information about the shooting for the victim to please contact police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-222-8477 or sent online.

