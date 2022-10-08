1 man dead following shooting south of Whyte Ave. in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead following a reported shooting in south-central Edmonton on Friday night.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to a call around 11 p.m. at a residence near 79 Avenue and 106 Street — a few blocks south of Whyte Ave.

Police said a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, however, he later died. An autopsy will take place Wednesday.

EPS Homicide Section has begun an investigation and ask anyone with any information about the shooting for the victim to please contact police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-222-8477 or sent online.