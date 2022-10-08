Menu

Crime

Vehicle hit by gunfire in ‘targeted’ shooting, man dead on scene: Laval police

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec' How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec
Laval police are coming down hard on organized crime after the fatal shooting of a man with suspected ties to the mafia. Global's Shakti Langlois-Ortega reports – May 13, 2019

A man is dead following a shooting in Laval’s Saint-François district.

Laval Police say gunshots were heard at around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

“Several calls were lodged to 911 for gunshots,” said Const. Stephanie Beshara from Laval Police.

According to Beshara, when police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.

Inside the vehicle, they found a 31-year-old man who was shot.

Read more: Montreal won’t become ‘playground for criminals’ after 2 brazen killings, mayor says

Police say they performed several resuscitation maneuvers on the man, but he was declared dead on the scene.

Trending Stories

Beshara says the man wasn’t known to police, but they have reason to believe the killing wasn’t random.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s too early in the investigation to know why he was targeted,” Beshara explained.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are meeting with witnesses to try to understand what happened.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police' 1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police
1 dead, 3 injured in Laval drive-by shooting: police – May 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Laval police tagMontreal crime tagMontreal shootings tagQuebec Crime tagPolice Investigations tagLaval shootings tagmontreal targeted shooting tagSaint-Francois Laval tag

