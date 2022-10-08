Vehicle hit by gunfire in ‘targeted’ shooting, man dead on scene: Laval police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a shooting in Laval’s Saint-François district.

Laval Police say gunshots were heard at around 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

“Several calls were lodged to 911 for gunshots,” said Const. Stephanie Beshara from Laval Police.

According to Beshara, when police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.

Inside the vehicle, they found a 31-year-old man who was shot.

Police say they performed several resuscitation maneuvers on the man, but he was declared dead on the scene.

Beshara says the man wasn’t known to police, but they have reason to believe the killing wasn’t random.

“It’s too early in the investigation to know why he was targeted,” Beshara explained.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are meeting with witnesses to try to understand what happened.

