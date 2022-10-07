RCMP on scene of shooting in Alberta hamlet

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are on scene in a hamlet west of Calgary after reports of a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police received reports of shots being fired in Langdon, Alta., at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were possibly injured in the incident.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the area shortly after the call came in and the helicopter was seen in a Langdon neighbourhood.

Langdon is located approximately 18 kilometres west of Calgary.

More to come…