Canada

RCMP on scene of shooting in Alberta hamlet

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 7:50 pm
Emergency responders are seen in a neighbourhood in Langdon, Alta., on October 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency responders are seen in a neighbourhood in Langdon, Alta., on October 7, 2022. Global News

RCMP are on scene in a hamlet west of Calgary after reports of a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police received reports of shots being fired in Langdon, Alta., at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were possibly injured in the incident.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the area shortly after the call came in and the helicopter was seen in a Langdon neighbourhood.

Langdon is located approximately 18 kilometres west of Calgary.

More to come…

